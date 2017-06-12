FIRST OF TWO BELLATOR NYC CONFERENCE CALLS SET FOR TOMORROW, JUNE 13WITH HEADLINERS CHAEL SONNEN AND WANDERLEI SILVA

PLUS, WELTERWEIGHT CHAMP DOUGLAS LIMA AND TITLE CHALLENGER LORENZ LARKIN

What:

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Media Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Dial-in:

U.S. Toll Free: 800-875-3456

Canadian Toll Free: 800-648-0973

International Toll: 302-607-2001

Verbal Passcode: Bellator NYC

Who:

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker

Bellator NYC headliner Chael Sonnen (29-15-1)

Bellator NYCheadliner Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (28-6)

Bellator welterweight title challenger Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Card (Pay-Per-View):

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)

Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (Debut) vs. Zach Freeman (8-2)

Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Card (SPIKE):

Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (22-5)

Featherweight Bout: James Gallagher (6-0) vs. Chinzo Machida (5-2)

Welterweight Bout: Neiman Gracie (5-0) vs. Dave Marfone (5-2)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Heather Hardy (Debut) vs. Alice Yauger (4-5)

Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Preliminary Card (Bellator.com):

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)

VOW Fight – Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Grebb (3-1) vs. Bradley Desir (9-5)

About Bellator:

