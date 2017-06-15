Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 injury update:

Aorigele’s future progeny safe, Shim out for 3 months

For immediate release:

June 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship would like to present updates on the condition of several fighters who were injured at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10, 2017.

In the co-main event openweight match, Aorigele (4-3-0-1, Xindu Martial Arts Club) was dealt an accidental kick to the groin by Myung Hyun-Man which ended the bout far too soon. Aorigele was immediately taken to Injae University Seoul Paik Hospital for treatment and observation. Fortunately, there was no lasting damage and he has been released with a clean bill of health.

The moment of the impact has since gone viral, unfortunately for the wrong reason for the young Chinese standout. While Aorigele was in hospital, Myung visited him and expressed his apologies and sorrow for the outcome of their highly anticipated match. ROAD FC will offer a rematch between Aorigele and Myung Hyun-Man later in the year.

In the first openweight match of the event, Shim Yoon-Jae (2-2-0-1, Kim Dae-Hwan MMA) was accidentally headbutted by Kim Chang-Hee. Shim was immediately taken to hospital and diagnosed with nasal and facial slight fractures. Fortunately, neither injury requires surgery. Shim’s recovery will be three months.

As previously announced, Rafael Fiziev (4-0, Phuket Top Team) was injured in his bout, and was treated and diagnosed with a broken bone in his hand which will require surgery. The length of recovery could be up to six months. Therefore, Fiziev will not be able to compete in the opening round of the $1 Million Tournament which is scheduled for July 15 on Xiaomi ROAD FC 040. Former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul will return in his place.

ROAD FC would like to wish Aorigele, Shim, and Fiziev a speedy and complete recovery so that all may return to the cage and put on more amazing performances for the fans.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.