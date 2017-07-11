Attend 7/16 Event to Kick-off “Fight Week” for Rumble 93 (7/22)

Become Part of the Action on Sunday, July 16th at our Fighter Q&A Session Portland, OR – We need YOU at Bridge City Fight Shop at5pm on Sunday, July 16th. This is your chance to ask any question to the top fighters in the region. Attend this free event and you’ll become part of the action of “FIGHT WEEK” for the FCFF’s Rumble at the Roseland 93 event! The FCFF will open the floor to FCFF fight fans and media outlets at our press conference/fighter Q&A session. Multi-task and buy your tickets for #Rumble93 at Bridge City Fight Shop during the Q&A session and you’ll save by skipping the Cascade Tickets online processing fee. The FCFF’s “Main Event” is a 145-pound Pro Fight match-up between Cris “Sunshine” Williams and Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson and they will both be at the July 16thPress Conference event. 175-pound Superfight contender Johnny James from Gracie Barra will also be at Bridge City Fight Shop! These fighters will be commenting on the Facebook LIVE stream:

125 Title: Isiaah Garza (Team Pah) vs. Dominick Abalos (Performance MAA)

145 Superfight: Dylan Grell (Bend, OR) Doors open for “Rumble @ The Roseland 93” at 6pm at the Roseland theater (8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209). Tickets available without a processing fee at Bridge City Fight Shop (7614 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR 97062) and start at $29 for general admission entry. Tickets available online at www.CascadeTickets.com. The FCFF’s events are family friendly on the main floor and 21+ in the balcony. MMA fights begin at 7pm sharp. Tickets will be available at the door for purchase onsite. More information, photo galleries, articles, past results and more visit: www.thefcff.com. More on facebook!