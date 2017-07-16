Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 results and photos: 8 advance in $1 Million Tournament, Mighty Mo remains the king

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 OFFICIAL RESULTS

MIGHTY MO REMAINS OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

8 $1 MILLION TOURNAMENT FIGHTERS ADVANCE

For immediate release, July 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 from Saturday, July 15th.

Mighty Mo keeps his title belt

ROAD FC Openweight Champion Mighty Mo made his second title defense against Kang Dong-Kuk, and gave the fans the nail biting action they wanted. Kang did his best to initiate clashes, but equally his best to run away from them, earning Blue Cards in the process. In the second round, Mo finally smashed Kang to the ground and rained down punches for the referee stoppage.

$1 Million Tournament Opening Round

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu and Sasaki Shinji came out of their corners cautiously, throwing a few strikes to gauge distance and timing. Khuukhenkhuu found the sweet spot in just over 1 minute of the first round, going in with lightning punches that sent Sasaki to sleep before his head hit the canvas.

Tom Santos made a stunning repeat performance by knocking quickly out Nam Yui-Chul. Nam decided to immediately come out of the corner and strike, but Santos was on point and dropped Nam in just 7 seconds.

Ronys Torres showed Elnur Agaev very quickly how good his jiujitsu can control the situation. Torres grabbed ahold of a kick, rushed Agaev to the canvas, and from side control he was able to snap on a kimura and get the submission victory before the halfway mark of the first round.

Shimoishi Kota proved that experience was a major factor against Park Dae-Sung. Shimoishi pushed the action into his foray of grappling where he dominated Park, getting the tap in the second round by back choke.

Nandin-Erdene and Toninho Furia quickly engaged in an expected striking war, and the huge win came for the Mongolian when he landed two clean shots that dropped the Brazilian. Nandin-Edrene stunned the crowd with a TKO in just 3:25 of the first round.

Mansour Barnaoui showed that the penalty points Kim Chang-Hyun earned for missing weight would not matter on the scorecards. Barnaoui secured a figure four from the back standing, and eventually tapped out Kim by RNC on the ground in the first round.

Shamil Zavurov gave Leo Kuntz everything in the book, and he proved to be incredibly tough. Zavurov resorted to strong wrestling in the final round and earned the Unanimous Decision.

Red Romero and Baoyingcang put on a thrilling first match opening round. Bao eventually overwhelmed Romero with power and striking, getting the second round TKO.

$1 Million Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinals

Following the conclusion of Xiaomi ROAD FC 040, a blind draw was held to match up the winners who progress to the quarterfinals.

1 Ronys Torres vs 2 Tom Santos

3 Shamil Zavurov vs 4 Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

5 Nandin-Erdene vs 6 Mansour Barnaoui

7 Baoyincang vs Shimoishi Kota

ROAD FC 040 Part 1

Kim Hoon spoiled Riki Fukuda’s number one title contender status with huge punches and pounding for a referee stoppage in the second round. Raika and Kim Hae-In went to decision with an unpredicted wrestling match, and Raika had her hand raised in the split decision.

The two Tournament Reserve matches, Alexander Merezhko hammered Jung Doo-Jae before ending it with an RNC, and Park Hae-Jin outstruck Lee Hyung-Seok for a TKO win. In the opening match, Lim Dong-Hwan and Kim Ji-Hoon met in a middleweight slugfest in which Lim got the decision win.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena

Official Results

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook by TKO, R2 2:27

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu def Shinji Sasaki by KO, R1 1:22

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos def Nam Yui-Chul by TKO, R1 0:07

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres def Elnur Agaev by Submission, kimura, R1 2:19

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota def Park Dae-Sung by Submission, RNC, R2 3:07

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Nandin-Erdene def Toninho Furia by TKO, R1 3:25

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Mansour Barnaoui def Kim Chang-Hyun by Submission, RNC, R1 4:28

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov def Leo Kuntz by Unanimous Decision

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang def Red Romero by TKO, R2 3:14

Middleweight Match

Kim Hoon def Fukuda Riki by TKO, R2 0:38

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko def Kim Hae-In by Decision 2:1

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Alexander Merezhko def Jung Doo-Jae by Submission, RNC, R1 4:06

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Park Hae-Jin def Lee Hyung-Seok by TKO, R2 4:59

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan def Kim Ji-Hoon by Unanimous Decision

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.