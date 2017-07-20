FIGHT WEEK: Fighters in the News, Press Conference Recap

Sparks will Fly This Saturday at Rumble 93 on 7/22 Portland, OR – It’s “Fight Week” for the FCFF! Rumble @ The Roseland 93 is on Saturday, July 22nd and two outstanding 145-pound pro fighters will collide in the main event: Cris “Sunshine” Williams vs Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson. The question: Will Cris Williams manage to hold onto his undefeated record thus far and continue his flawless run? The FCFF’s 125-pound Champion will return, and two Superfights will take place in the Slammer. Doors open at 6pm, fights will begin at 7pm. The 7/16 press conference highlights are available on youtube from Headsnaps & Head Gear. Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson, Kevin Keeney (FCFF Match-maker and Co-owner), and Cris “Sunshine” Williams at the July 16th press conference and fan Q&A session at Bridge City Fight Shop to kick off “Fight Week” for Rumble @ The Roseland 93 on Saturday, July 22nd Vancouver Fighters in the News There are four Vancouver fighters on the fight card at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. The Columbian Newspaper featured Gunnar Metzger as he returns to MMA with a vengeance in the FCFF’s 145-pound Superfight onSaturday, July 22nd. If he is successful, he’s looking to turn pro immediately. Metzger was a State Champion wrestler and trains at Vancouver Elite under Austin Springer. Click here for the article. FB Event: Rumble @ The Roseland 93, Presented by the FCFF. More on facebook!