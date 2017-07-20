FIGHT WEEK: Fighters in the News, Press Conference Recap

FIGHT WEEK: Fighters in the News, Press Conference Recap
FIGHT TALK: eNews from the FCFF
Sparks will Fly This Saturday at Rumble 93 on 7/22

 

Portland, OR – It’s “Fight Week” for the FCFF! Rumble @ The Roseland 93 is on Saturday, July 22nd and two outstanding 145-pound pro fighters will collide in the main event: Cris “Sunshine” Williams vs Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson. The question: Will Cris Williams manage to hold onto his undefeated record thus far and continue his flawless run? The FCFF’s 125-pound Champion will return, and two Superfights will take place in the Slammer. Doors open at 6pm, fights will begin at 7pm.

 

The 7/16 press conference highlights are available on youtube from Headsnaps & Head Gear. 

 

Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson, Kevin Keeney (FCFF Match-maker and Co-owner), and Cris “Sunshine” Williams at the July 16th press conference and fan Q&A session at Bridge City Fight Shop to kick off “Fight Week” for Rumble @ The Roseland 93 on Saturday, July 22nd

 

Vancouver Fighters in the News

 

There are four Vancouver fighters on the fight card at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. The Columbian Newspaper featured Gunnar Metzger as he returns to MMA with a vengeance in the FCFF’s 145-pound Superfight onSaturday, July 22nd. If he is successful, he’s looking to turn pro immediately. Metzger was a State Champion wrestler and trains at Vancouver Elite under Austin Springer. Click here for the article. 

 

 

 

FB Event: Rumble @ The Roseland 93, Presented by the FCFF.

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

