“Pato” Martínez warns Quintanar ahead of Brave 7 rematch: ‘I’m more technical than ever’

Alejandro “Pato” Martínez will lead the first ever Brave card in Mexico, as he battles fellow countryman Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar on the main event of Brave 7: Untamed, this Saturday, July 29th, in Tijuana. And the Lightweight contender has spoken about the rematch with Quintanar, warning his opponent that he’s in the best shape of his life.

With only two pro bouts to his name, “Pato” is expected to be behind “El Aniquilador”, who holds a record of 13 wins, two losses and 1 no contest, in the experience department. However, he’s keen to show that he makes up for it with his technique and international experience – he has fought for Brave in India, beating Paulo “Bananada” Silva at Brave 5: Go for Glory.

“This is going to be a very different fight. The first one had more emotion to it, but we weren’t as prepared as we are today. I know I wasn’t. Nowadays, I’m way more technical, I’ve gotten more experience, fighting abroad for Brave. The first fight was very important for me. I hadn’t been cut like that before, so I learned a lot about myself during that time”, says “Pato” referring to their first bout, which happened during the third season of reality show The Ultimate Fighter Latin America.

Now, they get to run it back in front of their home crowd, since both train out of Tijuana. “Pato” is excited to showcase the world the best of Mexican MMA and hopes that Brave 7: Untamed takes off a new era for the sport in his country.

“The fans in Tijuana are really looking forward to fight night. Brave has been very focused on bringing great production to the event and I think the fights are going to be very exciting for the public. We have a rematch of a very close first fight, so everything is in order for a great event”, claims “Pato”.