FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE King of the Cage Returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena on September 2 for “NEVER QUIT” Juan Archuleta vs. Toby Misechand featuring Cynthia Arceo in the co-main event in the Women’s Strawweight Division. ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (August 1, 2017) – King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, September 2, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a Jr. Welterweight title fight betweenvs.and featuringin the co-main event in the Women’s Strawweight Division. Fight card includes: Main Event – Jr. Welterweight KOTC World Title (160 lbs.)

Current KOTC ChampionJuan “The Spaniard” Archuleta (15-1), Hesperia, California (Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai) Toby “2 Quick” Misech (11-5), Hilo, Hawaii (Jesus Is Lord Gym). Archuleta, who currently holds three titles in the Flyweight,

Bantamweight and Lightweight Divisions, has won his last 11 fights. Misech has won his last four of five bouts and is ranked top. Co-Main Event – Strawweight (115 lbs.) Cynthia “Sin” Arceo (2-0), El Paso, Texas (United Shotokon Association Karate) TBD. Arceo, who is undefeated in her professional career, has won her last two fights with impressive knock out victories. Featured Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.) Current KOTC Champion“Prince” Ryan Fillingame (6-2) from Hesperia, California (Team Diamond MMA)TBD. Fillingame is one of the top up and coming stars in MMA and has won his last five of six fights. Featured Event – Middleweight (185 lbs.) Jason “Shark Heart” Ellis , Los Angeles, California,(Saekson’s Muay Thai) vs. Daniel “The Animal” McWilliams , Lancaster, California. Ellis is undefeated and ranked top. Featured Event – Flyweight (135 lbs.) Johnny “Kid Kvenbo” Munoz (4-0), Norco, California (CQuence Jiu-Jitsu) vs. TBA.Munoz has never lost in both his professional and amateur career. Other Fights Include: Matt Lagler Vs. Mark Gonzalez

Victor Rosas Vs. Michael Reye

Adel Altamimi Vs. Aaron Wetherspoon

Ricardo Flemete Vs. TBD

Jon Potter vs. Jose Acosta

Andre Ewell Vs. TBD

Jose Aparicio vs. Isaiah Culpepper

Rogelio Reyes Vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Dean Parker Vs. Isaac Henriquez

Michael Siala Vs. Samuel Barrera

Hady Soqur Vs. Rene Valdez This event will be broadcast in over 50 million US households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider in your area.Doors open at 4:00 p.m. And fights start at 5:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com. All ages. Event card subject to change. Official Hashtag: #KOTCNeverQuit