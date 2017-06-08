7/22: Cris “Sunshine” Williams Returns to the Slammer as a Pro

FCFF Golden Boy Returns on July 22nd as a Pro Portland, OR – On Saturday, July 22nd the FCFF’s “Golden Boy” Cris Williams, will return to the slammer as a Pro for an edge-of-your-seat Main Event at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. Williams was a two-time FCFF Champion, FCFF Fighter to Watch (2015), and FCFF Fighter of the Year (2016). Do not miss this opportunity to watch him rise and shine this summer. Tickets atCascade Tickets or Bridge City Fight Shop. Cris “Sunshine” Williams has an overall, undefeated record of 9-0 (seven amateur wins and two pro wins) and will face ANOTHER FORMER FCFF CHAMPION & LEGEND: Dylan Atkinson of Impact JJ. If you don’t follow these two pacific northwest fighters on social media – now is the time. The banter has begun and it will be settled on Saturday, July 22nd. Bring your sunglasses as we’re bringing the sunshine inside this summer at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. Rumble 92: Fight of the Night There is nothing more intense than stepping into the FCFF’s 25-foot steel cage, known to fight fans as the “Slammer” for your first fight. This is exactly what Silas Yeak did on May 13th at Rumble @ The Roseland 92. He earned the “Fight of the Night” honors by defeating Tony Savage via a round one knockout! In his post fight interview by Kevin Keeney, he said “It’s scary as hell, but so f***ing fun.” Click HERE to watch the social media video, its been viewed over 4,000 times! More on facebook!