ADDITIONAL BOUTS CONFIRMED AT ONE: CONQUEST OF KINGS IN SURABAYA, INDONESIA

05 July 2017 – Surabaya, Indonesia: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced additional bouts for ONE: CONQUEST OF KINGS. The inaugural event in Surabaya is set to take place on 29 July, at the GOR Kertajaya Arena. In the main event, reigning champion Kairat Akhmetov will face interim titleholder Adriano Moraes to crown the undisputed ONE Flyweight World Champion.

An unbeaten flyweight contender from the famed Team Lakay, Danny “The King” Kingad is a professional martial artist with a perfect five-win record. A true warrior from the mountains of the Cordilleras and one of the top prospects to come out of Baguio City, Philippines, Kingad is a tremendous striker, and is a former 2015 Regional Wushu Champion. In his most recent bout, Kingad met a tough test in Malaysia’s Muhammad Aiman, putting on a complete performance en route to a unanimous decision victory. In his next contest, Kingad will take on Hexigetu.

32-year-old Hexigetu of Inner Mongolia, China, is a professional martial artist with a record of four wins and two losses. With an inherent ability to strike and grapple coupled with a highly-aggressive style, Hexigetu is eager to join a deep roster of talent to seek success inside the ONE Championship cage. Training out of China Top Team, the Chinese flyweight hopeful is making his promotional debut opposite top prospect Danny Kingad of the Philippines.

Top Indonesian prospect Stefer Rahardian impressed in his ONE Championship debut by winning the ONE: TITLES & TITANS Flyweight Tournament in August of 2016. Rahardian finished both Yotha Hutagalung and Hendrick Wijaya by first round rear-naked choke to become the Tournament Champion. In his last outing, Rahardian impressed with a thorough unanimous decision victory over flamboyant Filipino striker Eugene Toquero. Unbeaten at six wins and no losses, Rahardian puts his unblemished record on the line once more against Niko Soe.

Singaporean flyweight prospect Niko Soe is 24-year-old with a 3-1 professional martial arts record. He possesses a well-rounded skill set, complete with a great kickboxing base and a capable ground game. In his most recent bout, Soe defeated Malaysia’s Muhamad Haidar via first-round submission. Training out of Impact MMA in Singapore, Soe will look to impress once more in his next outing, as he aims for victory against Stefer Rahardian.

In addition to the exciting card, ONE Championship is also set to hold the 2017 Surabaya Bantamweight Tournament, which will feature Indonesia’s top martial arts talents as they battle it out for the distinction of being crowned Tournament Champion.

