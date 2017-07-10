Algeria welcomes Champion of Bahrain’s Brave Combat Federation

Elias Boudegzdame, the champion of Bahrain’s Brave Combat Federation had his official meeting with El Hadi Ould Ali, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Algeria. Elias was invited to the headquarters of the Ministerial Department of Youth and Sports, along with his coach and brother, Amine Boudegzdame.

Elias Boudegzdame became the first featherweight champion of the Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion, Brave Combat Federation. Brave Combat Federation was found and supported by His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa as a platform to promote the sport of mixed martial arts and to provide athletes a global platform to showcase their skills and abilities. Brave Combat Federation established as the fastest growing sports media property in the Middle East with events organised in Brazil, India, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Elias Boudegzdame had secured the championship title at the fourth edition of the Brave Combat Federation held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He defeated the former UFC featherweight fighter from Mexico, Masio Fullen to secure the championship. The Brave Combat Federation championship title was showcased at the headquarters of the Ministerial Department of Youth and Sports, Algeria. During the meeting followed by the official invite, discussions was convened regarding the future plans for promoting the sports in the region.

The first visit by the champion of the Bahrain based sports promotion with the Ministry of Sports is perceived as a key victory for Bahrain in capturing regional attention and strengthening diplomatic relations with nations through the platform of sports. So far athletes from 28 nations compete in the Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion. Brave has already announced events to be hosted in Mexico on 29th July followed by Brazil on 12th August. Apart from these endeavours Bahrain will become the venue for 2017 IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA which will be featured in the annual Brave Combat Week which is set to take place from 12th November till 19th November in Bahrain.