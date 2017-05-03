All eyes on Booth: Hadbi, Fakhreddine and former UFC fighter Lebout call out Welterweight contender

Englishman Carl “Bomber” Booth has attracted the attention of a few rivals, even though the Welterweight contender has yet to win the Brave title. After his main event Fight of the Night against Tahar Hadbi at Brave 5 was moved to a No Contest, a trio of fighters, including Hadbi himself, has called out Booth.

Satisfied with the findings of the Indian Comission, Tahar Hadbi accused his former foe of running from a rematch and claimed the second fight between the warriors should be for the inaugural Welterweight belt.

“What’s next? The first time we fought was a Fight of The Night. Let’s give the fans what they expect: Tahar Hadbi x Carl Booth 2, the most explosive fight you will ever see for the Brave Welterweight title. But this guy is scared, he just asked to fight another man, other than me”, claimed Hadbi through his Instagram profile.

Former UFC fighter and Tadbi’s teammate, France’s Mickael Lebout also challenged Carl Booth to a fight after the Englishman dismissed Tahar’s challenge. Lebout last fought for the UFC in 2015 and is coming off a win.

After Brave 6, where he scored a first round knockout over promotional newcomer Lukasz Witos, Mohammad Fakhreddine was quick to join the line to fight Booth. The Lebanese phenom went straight to Brave management and asked for a bout with “The Bomber”.

