Alliance MMA Launches Inaugural Event In Tampa

ALLIANCE MMA UNVEILS TAMPA CONVENTION CENTER FIGHT DATE

INAUGURAL EVENT TO FEATURE THE SPORT’S HOTTEST PROSPECTS!

NEW YORK, NY – June 2, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, is proud to announce that their inaugural event in Tampa, Florida is officially scheduled for August 19th at the Tampa Convention Center. V3Fights Founder Nick Harmeier, in collaboration with industry veteran promoter John Prisco, are teaming up to present Florida’s west coast MMA fans with V3Fights 61, an action-packed pro-am event that is slated to be the first of at least six planned productions over the next twelve months.

“This sensational Tampa launch is unique in that rather than purchasing an existing promotion, we are leveraging our growing industry prominence by combining an established brand asset like V3Fights, with an experienced industry executive such as John Prisco, as a highly cost-effective, expeditious alternative means of securing our permanent presence in a top 20 major media market,” said Paul Danner, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance MMA. “By pooling our growing corporate resources in Tampa, we were able to quickly secure a venue, and then immediately commence soliciting local sponsorship deals that have already begun to positively impact our profitability. We’re also looking forward to introducing a new Alliance MMA brand for the Tampa-based promotion, but in the short-term, our ability to draw from existing resources provided by Nick’s V3Fights operation allowed us enter this key market effortlessly, and we plan to employ this same approach to fill out our remaining target markets whenever a suitable MMA veteran promoter can be recruited.”

As previously announced, John Prisco recently joined the Alliance MMA team to lead the Company’s promotional presence in the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Sarasota area, which according to The Nielsen Company as of April 2017, represents the 11th largest media market in the United States. The inaugural August 19th promotion will be the first in a series of not less than 6 planned events in the market over the next twelve months. V3Fights 61 will feature many of Prisco’s Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) veterans including an already-booked headliner bout featuring 6-time XFC combatant Eric Reynolds (18-10) versus Tampa native Billy Quarantillo (9-2).

“I’m incredibly excited to roll up my sleeves and get back to promoting high-quality MMA events under the Alliance MMA banner in Tampa,” said John Prisco. “Working with Nick Harmeier and his talented V3Fights team, coupled with the valuable corporate resources Alliance MMA brings to bear, is going to help me raise the bar in promoting regional mixed martial arts in my hometown. I consider myself fortunate to have enjoyed a successful track record while building the XFC brand, and I’m going to work diligently to produce even greater results by being associated with Alliance MMA.”

Tampa is now the 10th regional MMA promotion venue represented under the Alliance MMA umbrella. The Company also promotes regional MMA events through New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), Washington-based Combat Games MMA (COGA), Illinois-based Hoosier Fight Club (HFC), Tennessee-based V3Fights, Maryland-based Shogun Fights, Ohio-based Iron Tiger Fight Series (IT Fight Series), Florida-based Fight Time Promotions, Georgia-based National Fight Club (NFC), as well as a San Diego-based promotion under the guidance of MMA luminary Eric Del Fierro.

Tickets for V3Fights 61 at the Tampa Convention Center on August 19th will be available for purchase shortly. In the meantime, log on to V3Fights.com to stay updated on breaking announcements.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

