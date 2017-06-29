ALLIANCE MMA PROMOTING RECORD SIX EVENTS IN JULY

COMBAT GAMES MMA, IRON TIGER FIGHT SERIES, NATIONAL FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

& ROY ENGLEBRECHT PROMOTIONS TO KICK OFF PRODUCTIVE Q3





NEW YORK, NY – June 29, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, is promoting six fights across the country in the month of July, building towards the Company’s previously stated objective of reaching an annual run rate of at least 125 regional MMA events per year.

“Alliance MMA is hosting six regional events over the next 31 days which sets a new Company record,” said Paul K. Danner, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance MMA. “Four of our eleven markets will host regional MMA events during July, which we expect will form a solid foundation for the Company’s third quarter revenue performance. Moreover, as we continue our quest to create a persistent presence of branded regional MMA promotions in each of the top 20 domestic media markets, the intent is to increase the average number of monthly Alliance MMA events to 10 or more.”

The six-event line up for July includes the following:

Roy Englebrecht Promotions’ Coliseum Gladiator MMA Championship Series Semi Finals, July 8 in Los Angeles

On Saturday, July 8 Roy Englebrecht Promotions will kick off the action-packed month as they host the inaugural Coliseum Gladiator MMA Championship Series at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. To purchase tickets, visitbit.ly/REP68.

Combat Games 56, July 15 in Washington

On Friday, July 15 Combat Games MMA (COGA) will host COGA 56 at the Point Hotel & Casino in Kingston, Washington. This event will also mark the beginning of the quarter-finals of the COGA amateur bantamweight tournament. Visit http://bit.ly/coga715 for tickets to COGA 56.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions’ Orange County Fair SummerFist X, July 16 in California

On Saturday, July 16 Roy Englebrecht Promotions is set to host Orange County Fair SummerFist at the OC Fair & Events Center.

NFC 97, July 22 in Georgia

On Saturday, July 22 National Fighting Championship heads to Duluth, Georgia for NFC 97 at the Infinite Energy Arena. Tickets for NFC 97 can be purchased at NFC.thundertix.com.

Combat Games 57, July 22 in Washington

Also on July 22, Combat Games MMA hosts COGA 57 at their original home, the Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie, Washington. The semi-finals and finals of the COGA bantamweight will be held that same evening. Tickets for COGA 57 can be purchased at cagetix.com/COGA.

Iron Tiger Fight Series 74, July 29 in Ohio

Finally, on July 29, Iron Tiger Fight Series will host their 74th event at the Chapparells Community Center in Akron, Ohio. Please visit Cagetix.com/ITFS for tickets to Iron Tiger 74.

To date, Alliance MMA has assembled eleven regional MMA promotion companies: New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), Washington-based Combat Games MMA (COGA), Illinois-based Hoosier Fight Club (HFC), Tennessee-based V3Fights, Maryland-based Shogun Fights, Ohio-based Iron Tiger Fight Series (IT Fight Series), Florida-based Fight Time Promotions, Georgia-based National Fighting Championship (NFC),and Los Angeles-based Roy Englebrecht Promotions, as well as a San Diego-based promotion under the guidance of MMA luminary Eric Del Fierro, and a Tampa-based promotion under the direction of veteran promoter John Prisco.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

