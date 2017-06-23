Alliance MMA Propels Four Fighters to UFC’s New Contender Series

NEW YORK, NY – June 22, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, announced today that they are sending four prospects to the first weekend of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series on UFC Fight Pass”.

On July 11, Cage Fury Fighting Championships heavyweight titleholder Zu Anyanwu, and SuckerPunch athletes Kurt Holobaugh, Boston Salmon and Manny Vasquez will all compete at the UFC training facility in Las Vega, for a chance to make it into the Ultimate Fighting Championship organization.

Below are the matchups for all four Alliance MMA athletes:

Kurt Holobough vs. Matt Bessette

Zu Anyanwu vs. Greg Robello

Boston Salmon vs. Rickey Turcios

Manny Vasquez vs. Joby Sanchez

“We at Alliance MMA are thrilled with the opportunity to take some of our top contenders around the country and showcase them on such a huge platform,” said Alliance MMA President Robert J Haydak Jr. “The main goal of Alliance MMA is to get fighters to the pinnacle of the sport, and this Contender Series is a great example of how that process can come to fruition. To send four athletes to the very first installment of this series is a true testament to our ability to achieve our company goal.”

To watch week one of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, tune-in to UFC Fight Pass on July 11. Fights begin airing at 8PM ET.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

