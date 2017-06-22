ALLIANCE MMA TO SHOWCASE THE BEST MMA FIGHTERS IN THE NORTHWEST

COMBAT GAMES TO PROMOTE AN 8-MAN TOURNAMENT BRACKET TO ESTABLISH

THE NUMBER ONE AMATEUR BANTAMWEIGHT





NEW YORK, NY – June 22, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, announced today that their Pacific Northwest promotion Combat Games (COGA) will hold its inaugural tournament style event on July 15 and July 22.

This tournament will consist of eight bantamweight fighters competing for the COGA amateur 135-pound title over the course of two events on back-to-back weekends. On Saturday July 15, COGA 56 booked the Point Casino & Hotel in Kingston, WA where eight tournament contestants will battle to earn their way to the semi-finals. The following Saturdayon July 22, COGA 57 has selected the Snoqualmie Casino in Washington State to showcase the semi-finalists fighting twice in one night.

The last man left standing in this extraordinary series of bouts will be crowned the COGA amateur bantamweight champion. In addition to securing the amateur championship belt, the tournament winner will be awarded with a half-day driving experience from COGA’s newest sponsor DirtFish Rally School (www.dirtfish.com) valued at $750.

“Combat Games is hosting an incredibly exciting event that has never been done before under the Alliance MMA banner,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “General Manager Joe DeRobbio is an extraordinary innovator in promoting thrilling MMA events, so we’re thoroughly excited to see how this tournament plays out. We’re highly confident this distinctive fight series will prove to be an amazing experience for the fans.”

The contestants for the COGA Bantamweight Tournament are as follows:

Isaiah Burkhalter

Quetzal Bustos

Jason Ellis

Sean Kalinoski

Jake Knight

Carlos Rolon

Thomas Schmidt

Jamie Tovar

Matchups will be decided via lottery drawing. The drawing will take place live on the Fourth of July via the COGAFacebook page.

“Going back to the days of PRIDE, and even the UFC events from the 90’s, fight fans have always loved MMA tournaments,” said COGA General Manager Joe DeRobbio. “I thought, what better way to find the best amateur 135-pounder in the Pacific Northwest than to let the fighters show us who’s number one? There is something uniquely special about fighters going for gold while competing several times in just two weeks. It adds a dynamic that makes MMA even more thrilling and unpredictable.”

Tickets for COGA 56 on July 15th at the Point Casino & Hotel can be purchased at bit.ly/COGA56

Tickets for COGA 57 on July 22nd at the Snoqualmie Casino can be purchased at cagetix.com/COGA

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.