Alliance MMA’s COGA 57 MMA Full Results

CombatGamesMMA held their 57th event in the Mountain View Plaza (Outdoor Venue) at Snoqualmie Casino. 10 bouts, 2 tournament fights, a retirement fight with crowd cheers in between, COGA57 was everything the stacked card was amounted to be. Here are the full results of last nights action! To see photos, videos and more, check out @CombatGamesMMA, @MMAMadhouse and Madhouse’s WA Journalist, @Petetorious!

PRELIMS:

8-MAN TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS

Quetzal Bustos wins against Sean Kalikoski via DQ (Illegal Knee) in Round 2

8-MAN TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS

Isaiah Burkholder defeats Jason Ellis via Submission (Armbar) at 1:26 of Round 3

Jimmy Wilson defeats Josh Moore via KO (Punch) at :45 of Round 2

Michael Northup defeats Darren Laughlin via Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Tim Lewis defeats Alex Eastman via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:10 of Round 1

Lee Morrison defeats Chris Dempsy via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:32 of Round 1

Main Card:

8-MAN TOURNAMENT FINALS (Quetzal Bustos was unable to compete in the finals, having Sean Kalikoski taking his place)

Sean Kalikoski defeats Isaiah Burkholder via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 2:13 in Round 2

Frankie Orr defeats Eddie Blackburn via Submission (Kimura) at 2:53 of Round 2

CO-MAIN EVENT

Nathan Stolen defeats Charon Spain via TKO (Strikes) at 2:53 of Round 2

MAIN EVENT

Justin Harrington defeats Nathan Thompson via Unanimous Decision

Reported by Peter Artman (@Petetorious)