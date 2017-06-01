Big Fight Club OC Main Event Live On PPV

Only 60 Tickets Left For Tonight’s Show

To Order Call (949) 760-3131 Michael Farenas vs Martin Angel Martinez Live On PPV Full Fight Club OC Six Bout Card to Air on Fite.tv Michael Farenas will look to resurrect his career and bring a whole bunch of new Filipino fans to his side when he meets tough 16-11 Martin Angel Martinez in the featured bout of the Thursday, June 1st Fight Club OC show. And fans worldwide will be able to catch all the action by going to 41-5will look to resurrect his career and bring a whole bunch of new Filipino fans to his side when he meets tough 16-11in the featured bout of the Thursday, June 1st Fight Club OC show. And fans worldwide will be able to catch all the action by going to www.fite.tv where the complete six bout card will be broadcast live for only $9.99. Farenas who has fought many of the top lightweight stars has new management and new trainers to get him back in the mix after an 18-month layoff. He will be in tough as Martinez from Sonora, Mexico has 10 KO’s in his 16 pro wins. Five other pro bouts are on tap including an interesting matchup when two former pro mma fighters make their pro boxing debut against each other. It will be Anthony Taylor vs Donte Stubbs who will debut this time in a ring and not a cage. BOUT 6 – BOXING

MICHAEL FARENAS 141.5 VS MARTIN MARTINEZ 140.5 BOUT 5 – MMA

ANTHONY HERNANDEZ 177.6 VS DANNY DAVIS JR 177 BOUT 4 – BOXING

NATHAN WESTON 156.1 VS ARIAN SHARIFI 156.5 BOUT 3 – MMA

KORY KELLY178.6 VS MATT MARTINEZ 174.2 BOUT 2 – BOXING

DE’VON ABRAHAM 127 VS BRENNAN BENTON 128 BOUT 1 – BOXING

ANTHONY TAYLOR 163 VS DONTE STUBBS 161