BOOM-IPFL 2 Results
BOOM MMA has release the result of BOOM-IPFL 2. The bout was sanctioned by Combat Sports Association and promoted under TCC Pvt Ltd
8 man elimination tournament
Qualifying Round
Syed Imran def Rahul Chaudhury
Najibullah def Vijay Gurung
Gulam Reza got walk over due to fighter misses weight
Omar got walk over due to fighter missed weight
Semi Final
Omar def Syed Imran
Najibullah could not fight due to injury so Gulam Reza got Walk Over
Final
Omar Eman Dost def Gulam Reza and became the unified 8 Man #limination Featherweight Champion
Solo Fights
Aquib Maqsood Def Arijit Paul (TKO Punches) (Non Title Middle Weight Fight)
Indrajit Malakar def Gaurav Bhattacharya (TKO Knees)
Ateet Kelvin Gupta def Tanmoy Bhattacharya ( RNC)
Utshob Mitra def Gobinda Sarkar ( Gullitione)