BOOM-IPFL 2 Results



BOOM MMA has release the result of BOOM-IPFL 2. The bout was sanctioned by Combat Sports Association and promoted under TCC Pvt Ltd

8 man elimination tournament

Qualifying Round

Syed Imran def Rahul Chaudhury

Najibullah def Vijay Gurung

Gulam Reza got walk over due to fighter misses weight

Omar got walk over due to fighter missed weight

Semi Final

Omar def Syed Imran

Najibullah could not fight due to injury so Gulam Reza got Walk Over

Final

Omar Eman Dost def Gulam Reza and became the unified 8 Man #limination Featherweight Champion

Solo Fights

Aquib Maqsood Def Arijit Paul (TKO Punches) (Non Title Middle Weight Fight)

Indrajit Malakar def Gaurav Bhattacharya (TKO Knees)

Ateet Kelvin Gupta def Tanmoy Bhattacharya ( RNC)

Utshob Mitra def Gobinda Sarkar ( Gullitione)