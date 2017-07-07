Brave 7 fighters face off for the first time in front of local press

Brave Combat Federation, the Bahrain-based promotion founded under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Khalifa, has officially kicked of its Mexican operations this Thursday as executive director Alex Soto was joined by the Brave 7: Untamed main card fighters for a press conference in Tijuana, Mexico, broadcasted worldwide through Brave’s official Facebook page.

Before facing off the athletes who will star in Brave’s first ever show in Mexico, to be held on July 29th, Soto was full of praise for Mexican MMA and claimed that local fighters already competing at the promotion were partially responsible for the promotion’s trip to Tijuana.

“We’re very happy and very honoured to be here. Mexican fighters have been a part of some of the greatest fighters in our promotion’s history and that’s part of the reason why we chose Mexico as our next home. We want to give some of the local warriors the opportunity to showcase their talents and we want to find other great fighters here in Mexico”, claimed Soto.

Main event fighters Alejandro Martínez and Fabian Quintanar were also in attendance, and Soto said he was particularly looking forward to their rematch. “El Aniquilador”, who makes his Brave debut against “Pato”, was complimentary about his rival’s abilities.

“I know Pato is a very talented fighter and I want another great fight against him. I want to show everyone what Mexican fighters are all about, and that’s heart”, claimed Quintanar.

His opponent, Alejandro “Pato” Martínez has impressed in his first Brave bout after knocking out experienced Paulo “Bananada” Silva, training partner of Anderson Silva and Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza. The Mexican hopes to have another war against “El Aniquilador”.

“I’m thankful for everyone involved with Brave and I hope to put on another war against Fabian. I’ll fight with all my heart and I’ll try to do everything I can to bring an exiciting bout for everyone in Tijuana”, claimed “Pato”.

Brave 7: Untamed will be followed by the promotion’s second trip to Brazil two weeks later. On August 12th, Brave lands in Curitiba for Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, where the promotion will crown two new champions. Local hero Klidson Faria battles undefeated prospect Timo Heucht for the Light Heavyweight title and Brave’s biggest stars will collide as Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine and Englishman Carl Booth face off for Brave’s Welterweight World Title. In November, the promotion goes back to Bahrein in great style as Brave rounds off the International Combat Week with a stacked card of its own alongside the IMMAF World Championships.

Photo credit: Mike Villalvazo/Brave CF

