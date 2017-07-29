Brave 7 weigh-in results: six fighters miss the weight; Pato vs Quintanar is official

The weigh-in is usually referred as the “first fight” for a professional MMA athlete, and quite often the most difficult one. That was the case in Tijuana, where Brave Combat Federation makes its debut in Mexico, with nothing less than six fighters missing the weight. Thankfully for the fans, the headliners Alejandro “Pato” Martinez and Fabian Quintanar made the weight and confirmed their rematch.

Both Pato and Quintanar weighed 70.6 kg (155.6 pounds), using half of the one-pound tolerance for non-title bouts. This Saturday, the rivals will finally meet again inside the cage to settle one of the hottest rivalries in the Mexican MMA.

The most important name in the six-fighter list is Ivan “Choko” Castillo. Star of the co-main event, Castillo showed up 270 g (0.6 pounds) over the Lightweight division limit. Set for a 140 pounds catchweight bout in the prelims, Daniel Rincón was 2.5 kg over the agreed weight. He had to give 20% of his fight purse to Eduardo Alvarado, as per the Tijuana Athletic Commission rules.

The other four athletes overweight at Brave 7 weigh-ins were: Rodrigo Reyes, Ernesto Galan, Saul Cabrera, and Irving Hernandez. All of them, except Reyes, are competing on the preliminary card.

The full Brave 7 weigh-in results included:

Lightweight (70.3 kg): Alejandro “Pato” Martinez (70.6 kg) vs Fabian Quintanar (70.6 kg)

Lightweight (70.3 kg): Chris Padilla (70.5 kg) vs Ivan Castillo (71 kg)*

Bantamweight (61.2 kg): Antonio Duarte (61.6 kg) vs Hector Valenzuela (61.2 kg)

Featherweight (65.8 kg): Pablo Sabori (65.8 kg) vs Andrew Lagdaan (65.6 kg)

Welterweight (77.1 kg): Rodrigo Reyes (78.7 kg)* vs Hassan Fakhreddine (77.5 kg)

Catchweight (63. 5 kg): Ernesto Galán (64.7 kg)* vs Marcos Beristain (63.3 kg)

Featherweight (65.8 kg): Irving Hernandez (67.3 kg)* vs Kevin Amador (66.2 kg)

Catchweight (63. 5 kg): Eduardo Alvarado (63.5 kg) vs Daniel Rincón (68 kg)*

Featherweight (65.8 kg): Saul Cabrera (68.7 kg)* vs José Salazar (65.8 kg)

Featherweight (65.8 kg): Victor Tirado (65.4kg) vs Ben Pineda (65.4 kg)