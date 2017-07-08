BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION ANNOUNCES FIGHT CARD FOR MEXICO

Brave Combat Federation has officially announced the main fight card for Mexico. Brave will be holding the event in Mexico on 29th July, 2017 in Plaza de Toros Caliente at Tijuana. The Bahrain based promotion will showcase its pilot event in Mexico featuring Alejandro “Pato” Martínez against Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar in the main event. The co-main event will feature Chris Padilla and Ivan Castillo. Another anticipated bout will be between Andrew Lagdaan who is nicknamed as the Bull of Philippines challenging Pablo Sabori in a featherweight bout. Andrew is one of mixed martial artists who commands a huge fan following in Philippines.

Alejandro Martínez who will be fighting in the main event had fought in Brave 5: Go For Glory in Mumbai against veteran Paulo Silva. Alejandro was a part of the Ultimate Fighter TV Show. In Mumbai, he challenged the much experienced fighter from Brazil in a back and forth battle. Martinez landed severe leg kicks that dropped the veteran from Brazil, followed by a series of strikes to claim a victory by TKO. Brave’s first Mexican event will take place in Tijuana, home to both Martínez and Quintanar, who faced each other at TUF Latin America 3. “Pato” won the bout by split decision in a war, dubbed the “Fight of the Season”.

The event will also feature the professional debut of Hassan Fakhreddine, who is the younger brother of Mohammed Fakhreddine from Lebanon. Hassan has an amateur boing record of 16-1 and is billed as one of the most potential strikers from Lebanon.

Mexico Main Card

Alejandro Martinez (Mexico) vs Fabian Quintanar (Mexico) – Lightweight

Chris Padilla (USA) vs Ivan Castillo (Mexico) – Lightweight

Andrew Lagdaan (Philipines) vs Pablo Fernando Sabori (Mexico) – Feather weight

Antonio Duarte (Mexico) vs Hector Valenzuela (Mexico) – Featherweight

Hassan Fakhreddine (Lebannon) vs Rodrigo Reyes (Mexico) – Welterweight