Brave Combat Federation launches Film Production Unit with the launch of SMILE

Brave Combat Federation launches Film Production Division with the launch of SMILE

Brave Combat Federation has launched the trailer of SMILE, a documentary – drama based on the life and struggle of Elias “Smile” Boudegezdane, who is the first Brave Combat Federation featherweight champion. The release of the completed project is scheduled for 26th June, 2017. The initiative will shed light into the sport of MMA and the lives of fighters. The initiative also marks the launch of “Brave Films”, a film production segment by Brave Combat Federation.

SMILE has been extensively shot in Montpellier, France and Abu Dhabi. The trailer gives a preview into the life of the current Brave Combat Federation featherweight champion and allows the audience to experience his life as an individual leading to his struggles to become the champion. The documentary – drama highlights that contrary to the stereotype many hold about the sport of MMA, it is a domain of human evolvement through discipline, respect, honour and incredible athletic ability.

