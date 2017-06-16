Brave Combat Federation set for Brazil return in August; title fight probable

As the birthplace of Mixed Martial Arts, Brazil has been home to some of the most extraordinary events in the sport’s young history. And after making its debut on the country last March, Brave Combat Federation is set for a quick return in August, according to leading MMA website Combate.com.

And not only that, but a championship bout might serve as the main event for Brave’s second ever event in Brazil. Officials told Combate.com that a title fight is “probable” for the event, who will be held on August 12th, most likely in Curitiba. The southern city is home to world-class gyms such as the legendary Chute Boxe, CM System and Rasthai.

Favourite to take the lead is former UFC fighter Lucas “Mineiro” Martins. After debuting for Brave in Brazil with a vicious submission over Mexican Fabián Galván in the main event, the Brazilian was promised a title shot against Featherweight champion Elias Boudegzdame, who was crowned the first ever Brave titleholder at Brave 4, in Abu Dhabi.

The company also counts amongst its ranks other local athletes such as Brazil’s Fighter of the Year Luan “Miau” Santiago, former UFC Welterweight Leonardo “Macarrão” Mafra, X-Gym products Vinícius “Thunder” Cruz and Paulo “Bananada” Silva, Thiago “Monstro” Vieira and Flyweight standout Felipe Efrain.