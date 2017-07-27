Brave establishes historic milestone with 84 countries set to broadcast next events

Brave Combat Federation continues to break barriers as the promotion has accomplished a reach of 84 countries who are set to broadcast Brave 7: Untamed and Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, the next two events in the organization’s schedule.

Within less than a year of starting off its operations, Brave CF has achieved a historic milestone, making sure that the organization is on course to become a truly global MMA promotion, as the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa under the guidance and leadership of CEO Mohammed Shahid comes to fruition.

Estimated viewers for the two Latin America events are set to top 800 million households, numbers that have delighted Shahid, who promises that more work is being done to make sure Brave Combat Federation reaches new heights around the world.

“That’s, of course, a milestone we celebrate. We said we would provide an international platform to give as much value as possible to the athletes, and there’s no better way to do that than reaching 84 countries and 800 million households around the world. That being said, we are not gonna get too comfortable with these numbers. We want more and we will keep expanding”, says Mohammed Shahid.

Brave 7: Untamed marks the first ever event on Mexican soil as Alejandro “Pato” Martínez rematches Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar, this Saturday, July 29th, in Tijuana. Two weeks later the promotion takes off for Brazil, where it will crown two new champions: Light Heavyweights Klidson Abreu and Timo Feucht fight for the inaugural divisional title in the main event, while Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine and Englishman Carl Booth face each other with Welterweight gold at stake.

Check below the local TV listings for Brave 7 and Brave 8:

