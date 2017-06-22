Brave News #3: Mlambo trains with McGregor; Jordanian stars campaign for Brave card in their country

This week’s Brave News brings you up to speed with everything going on around the biggest MMA promotion in the Middle East. Bantamweight Frans Mlambo is the star of the show as he’s helping Conor McGregor prepare for the biggest battle of his life: a superfight against the legendary Floyd Mayweather under boxing rules. Mlambo, who’s a boxer turned MMA fighter, is sparring daily with “The Notorious” and hopes to keep his winning ways with Brave, as he’s coming off a submission win over Jalal Deaja at Brave 4: Unstoppable, last March.

Also on the news is Mohammad Fakhreddine. After being repeatedly called out by fellow Welterweights, “The Latest” called the constant challenges “a pleasure”, explaining he must be doing something right in order to be on the target list of so many talented fighters.

Jordanian phenoms Abdul Kareem Al Selwady and Jarrah Al Silawi are using social media to entice the Brave Combat Federation’s operations team to organise an event in their home country. Elsewhere, Tahar Hadbi has been named the number 2 Welterweight in France, while Bantamweight Ahmed Amir and Lightweight Ahmed Faress have vowed to become Brave champions in their respective divisions.

Brave News drops exclusively on YouTube every Thursday, on Brave Combat Federation’s official channel at https://www.youtube.com/BraveMMAF.

