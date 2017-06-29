Brave News #4 focuses on event announcements and fighters making waves worldwide

Brave News #4, the weekly round-up of all things Brave-related, brings you up to date with everything going on around the biggest MMA promotion in the Middle East. And in a special episode, the show focuses on the big announcements made by president Mohammed Shahid as he unveiled the dates and places of the next two events, as well as the main events in both locations.

Brave 7: Untamed will take place in Tijuana, Mexico, on July 29th. The main event will feature a highly anticipated rematch between local stars Fabian Quintanar and Alejandro Martínez. They faced each other before inside the TUF America Latina house, with “Pato” Martínez taking a split decision over “El Aniquilador” in a bout that received “Fight of the Season” honours.

Two weeks later, the promotion will head back to Brazil for Brave 8: The Rise of Champions. Two new divisional kings will be crowned as Klidson Abreu will face Timo Heucht for the Light Heavyweight title and fan favorites Mohammad Fakhreddine and Carl Booth will fight for the Welterweight belt.

Meanwhile, Ottman Azaitar has been placed on a list of high-level prospects by leading publication Fighters Only. The German-Moroccan is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career at Brave 4, when he TKO’d England’s Charlie Leary in a Fight of the Year candidate.

Frans Mlambo’s training for his next Brave bout and his connection with Conor McGregor was discussed by Brazil’s biggest sports newspaper, LANCE!, which conducted an interview with the South African last week.

Elsewhere, Walel “The Gazelle” Watson has set sights on retirement, but first he wants to have one last shot at Ahmed Fares and after hearing about the callout, the Egyptian seemed to be down with the idea of facing the UFC veteran. Last but not least, Brave News documents the online debut of “Smile”, a film that follows Brave’s Featherweight champion Elias Boudegzdame rise to stardom.

Brave News drops exclusively on YouTube every Thursday, on Brave Combat Federation’s official channel at https://www.youtube.com/BraveMMAF.

