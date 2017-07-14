Brave News #6 talks upcoming events, meetings with politicians and marriage

The upcoming Brave Combat Federation events have been at the center of attention for this week’s Brave News, the weekly online show that keeps fans around the world posted on everything related to the promotion. The Brave 7: Untamed full fight card has been released with ten bouts promising to rock Tijuana as the organization lands for the first time in Mexico, on July 29th for a rematch between Alejandro Martínez and Fabian Quintanar.

Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, set for Curitiba, Brazil, on August 12th, will feature 15 bouts, including two title fights. Local hero Klidson Abreu faces German prospect Timo Feucht for the Light Heavyweight belt and two of the biggest Brave stars collide for the Welterweight crown as Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine battles Englishman Carl Booth in the co-main event.

During the summer, passengers from the Gulf Air aviation company will have the chance to read a piece on Brave Combat Federation’s rise in the MMA scene as the official in-flight magazine features a lengthy story on the promotion.

Algerian-French and Brave’s first ever champion, Featherweight Elias Boudegzdame has taken upon himself to spread the word about mixed martial arts around the world and recently had a meeting with El Hadi Ould Ali, Minister of Youth and Sports for Algeria. Mr. Ould Ali revealed himself as a big fan of “Smile”, Brave Films’s first ever feature, which followed Boudegzdame on the road to stardom.

On the other side of the world, Abdul Kareem Al Selwady was victorious on his first grappling match in Texas, United States and sent a message to Brave officials, insisting he wanted to headline a card in his home country of Jordan.

This week, Gurdarshan Mangat, one of the most popular athletes on the Brave roster, got married to Chandni Sanger in a series of ceremonies throughout Canada.

Brave News drops exclusively on YouTube on a weekly basis, on Brave Combat Federation’s official channel at https://www.youtube.com/BraveMMAF.

“About BraveCF®

BraveCF® is a truly global sports brand and the largest MMA event in the region. With its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has offices in Ireland, India, and Brazil. BraveCF® events are broadcasted around the world. KHKTV® delivers original content including exclusive live events, thousands of fights, and combat sports events on demand. Visit bravefights.com for more information.”