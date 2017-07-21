Brave News #7 talks Brazil x Germany rivalry and Carl Booth training with kickboxing legend

The rivalry between Brazil’s Klidson Abreu and Germany’s Timo Feucht has taken center stage for this week’s Brave News, the weekly online show that keeps fans updated on everything related to the promotion, as the duo took their trash talk to a new level.

Abreu and Feucht are set to collide on Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, on August 12th, in Curitiba, Brazil, when they’ll face each other with the inaugural Light Heavyweight title on the line. It all started when the German prospect claimed that his country was, once again, going to prevail in Brazilian soil – in reference to Germany’s trashing of Brazil during the 2014 World Cup.

Klidson Abreu seemed irritated with his future opponent when he caught up with leading Brazilian MMA website Combate. In an interview with the publication, the Light Heavyweight claimed that, this time around, the score would be 7×1 for Brazil, promising that Feucht would only connect once the entire fight.

Speaking of Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, Englishman Carl Booth is set to face Mohammad Fakhreddine in the co-main event, with the Welterweight belt up for grabs. “The Bomber” knows what he’s up against with the Lebanese phenom and brought in the help of legendary kickboxer Ernesto Hoost to help him prepare for “The Latest”.

Elsewhere, Hassan Fakhreddine, Mohammad’s brother, will make his mixed martial arts debut at the Brave 7: Untamed main card. He’ll take on Rodrigo Reyes and has already began to play mind games with his opponent. The Brave 7 card will take place in Tijuana, Mexico, on July 29th.

Also on Brave News is Featherweight Masio Fullen, who’s still healing an injury and hopes to face the winner of champ Elias Boudegzdame and Lucas “Mineiro” Martins, a title bout that hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Last but not least, Brave News takes fans inside interviews with CEO Mohammed Shahid and executive director Alex Soto. They talked to Sherdog Radio’s TJ De Santis about the origin of Brave Combat Federation and the upcoming events.