Brave News #8 talks first card in Mexico, training with Jon Jones and Hassan Fakhreddine’s MMA debut

Brave News, the online show that keeps fans around the world updated on everything Brave related, dropped this Thursday with news coming from Tijuana, where a sold out crowd is expected to witness the biggest rematch in Mexican MMA, this Saturday, July 29th. Alejandro “Pato” Martínez and Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar fought during the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America reality show, with “Pato” taking a split decision. Now, they get to run it back at their hometown much for the delight of local fans. The show also touched on a few minor changes to the fight card.

Also on display is Bharat Khandare, who fought for the promotion at Brave 5: Go For Glory. One of the first Indians to train out of the famed Jackson’s MMA Academy, he had an inside look at Jon Jones’s training camp and claims the former champion is ready to take back the belt he used to hold. Khandare also praised the former champion’s attitude and discipline.

Paulo “Bananada” Silva, who lost his Brave debut against Alejandro “Pato”, asked once again for a rematch, claiming the referee stopped the fight too early during their Brave 5: Go For Glory battle.

Another fighter looking to make waves during Brave 7: Untamed is Hassan Fakhreddine. Younger brother of future title challenger Mohammed, Hassan will be making his MMA debut against Rodrigo Reyes in Tijuana. He sent a message to his haters, saying that no one should ever doubt a boxer inside a MMA cage.

Last but not least, Brave News #8 touched on the changes made to Brave 8: The Rise of Champions card. After Wendell de Oliveira and Carlos Leal dropped out of their scheduled bouts against Rodrigo “Cavalheiro” Correia and Carlston Harris, respectively, the Welterweights agreed to face each other in a main card fight.

