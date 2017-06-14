Brave’s Tahar Hadbi named second best Welterweight in France

After a No Contest against Englishman Carl Booth at Brave 5: Go For Glory’s main event, Tahar Hadbi has received a boost as he looks to climb his way towards a Brave title shot. The Frenchman was named the second best Welterweight fighter coming out of France. He’s now the number two ranked 77 kg. athlete in the country according to FightMatrix.

With a Mixed Martial Arts record of 13 wins, 6 losses and 1 No Contest, Hadbi was coming off three wins before making his Brave Combat Federation debut at last April’s India event, including a victory over veteran Yuki Sasaki. The only fighter ranked higher than Hadbi is current UFC representative Nordine Taleb, who fights out of the famed Tristar Gym in Canada.

While he looks to climb up to top spot, Tahar has been pushing for a rematch against Booth, and says he would like to face the Englishman in a title fight. Recently, the Frenchman has provoked his rival, claiming that Booth was lucky their first encounter didn’t go the expected five rounds, and guaranteeing their second fight will be even more exciting than their previous bout.

Hadbi trains and fights out of MMA Factory, in Paris, where he’s joined by the likes of UFC contenders Francis Ngannou and Taylor Lapilus, and former Bellator fighters Christian N’Pumbu and Karl Amoussou.