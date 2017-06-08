Brendan Schaub to Co-Host Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Pre-Show Live From MSG

For Immediate Release:

June 7, 2017

BRENDAN SCHAUB TO CO-HOST

BELLATOR NYC: SONNEN VS. SILVA PRE-SHOW LIVE FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

LOS ANGELES — Brendan Schaub, a former professional MMA fighter and football player, host of the popular MMA podcast “Big Brown Breakdown” and co-host of the hit podcast “Fighter and the Kid”, will serve as co-host for Spike TV’s LIVE pre-show leading into Bellator’s epic event, Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, from New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden.

Schaub will join Bellator host, Jenn Brown, in the broadcast booth and will offer insight and analysis for all the fights on Spike’s stackedBellator 180: Davis vs. Bader card leading into the biggest event in the promotion’s history, Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva. Additionally, Schaub will be featured in original Bellator digital content in advance of the event.

Headlined by the long-awaited fight between two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC), Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Prior to the pay-per-view event, SPIKE will air Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader LIVE and FREE on both coasts, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Additionally, Bellator 180 prelims will air exclusively on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Emanating from Madison Square in New York City, the mecca of combat sports, this blockbuster event includes a heavyweight bout between MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) and hard-hitting Matt Mitrione (11-5), along with two championship bouts, including Douglas Lima (28-6) defending his 170-pound strap against Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC) and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler (16-3) putting his world title on the line against the undefeated Brent Primus (7-0).

