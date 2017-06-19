Bron Greenfeather submits Bret Simmons to capture the GFA Bantamweight Title

Bron Greenfeather is one of the most exciting and battle tested amateurs in the Midwest! Bron recently stepped up to fight in the WalKOut FC One Night Tournament and came up short. Even though he took a loss he gained several fans for his exciting style. He bounced back on Saturday when he faced off with Bret Simmons at Organized Chaos XII in Topeka, Kansas. “The Nasty Native” locked in a deep guillotine to become the new Gladiator Fighting Association Bantamweight Champion. Check it out.

Video Credit: MMA in the Heartland



Bret Simmons vs. Bron Greenfeather by mmaintheheartland