CARD OFFICIAL FOR MMA EXPERIENCE 2 – ROAD TO VEGAS

Next Saturday happens MMA Experience 2 – Road to Vegas , an event that takes place at the Novotel Porto Alegre Tres Figueiras. The main event will be the defense of the middleweight belt gaucho Alexandre Hoffmann, won the inaugural event held in April at the headquarters of the IESA Harley Davidson. After defeating the Argentine Matias Adrover, Hoffmann will face Uruguayan Pablo Rodriguez for belt maintenance. The co-main event will be the inaugural race of the belt of the flyweight category, between Jhosé Wagner and Janailson Lima.

The official weigh- MMA Experience 2 – Road to Vegas happens on Friday, from 19.30, at IESA Harley Davidson. The event takes place on Saturday at 21 am at the Novotel Porto Alegre Tres Figueiras.

Check out the card:

Belt weight-average (84kg) Alexandre Hoffmann (Boxer) x Pablo Rodriguez (Uruguay Fight Club)

Belt flyweight (57kg): Jhosé Wagner (Boxer) x Janailson Lima (Space Fight)

Peso Pena (65kg): Giovani Costa (Boxer) x Juan Gonzales (Uruguai Fight Club)

Weight Light Heavyweight (77kg): Diovani Katial (Katial Team) x Estevão Benica (Claw Team)

Peso Leve (70kg): Moises Andrade (DMFT) x Marcelo Garcia (Tiger Ninja)

Weight Light Heavyweight (77kg): Diego Bergman (Boxer) x Edson da Silva (SST Saza)

Cock weight (61kg) Wallace Pires (onlife) x Yuri Silva (Tavares MMA)

Middleweight (84kg): Robson de Barros (Boxer) x Alessandro Macedo (SST Saza)

Rooster weight (61kg): Marcos Vinicius (OnLife) x Jonatan Mendez (Tiger Ninja)

CARD OFICIAL DO MMA EXPERIENCE 2 – ROAD TO VEGAS

No próximo sábado acontece o MMA Experience 2 – Road to Vegas, evento que ocorre no Novotel Porto Alegre Três Figueiras. A luta principal será a defesa do cinturão peso-médio do gaúcho Alexandre Hoffmann, conquistado na primeira edição do evento ocorrida em abril, na sede da IESA Harley Davidson. Depois de derrotar o argentino Matias Adrover, Hoffmann enfrentará o uruguaio Pablo Rodriguez pela manutenção do cinturão. O co-main event será a disputa do cinturão inaugural da categoria peso-mosca, entre Jhosé Wagner e Janailson Lima.

A pesagem oficial do MMA Experience 2 – Road to Vegas acontece na sexta-feira, a partir das 19h30, na IESA Harley Davidson. O evento ocorre no sábado, às 21 horas, no Novotel Porto Alegre Três Figueiras.

Confira o card:

Cinturão peso-médio (84kg): Alexandre Hoffmann (Boxer) x Pablo Rodriguez (Uruguai Fight Club)

Cinturão peso-mosca (57kg): Jhosé Wagner (Boxer) x Janailson Lima (Space Fight)

Peso Pena (65kg): Giovani Costa (Boxer) x Juan Gonzales (Uruguai Fight Club)

Peso Meio-Médio (77kg): Diovani Katial (Katial Team) x Estevão Benica (Garra Team)

Peso Leve (70kg): Moises Andrade (DMFT) x Marcelo Garcia (Tiger Ninja)

Peso Meio-Médio (77kg): Diego Bergman (Boxer) x Edson da Silva (SST SAZA)

Peso Galo (61kg): Wallace Pires (Onlife) x Yuri Silva (Tavares MMA)

Peso Médio (84kg): Robson de Barros (Boxer) x Alessandro Macedo (SST SAZA)

Peso Galo (61kg): Marcos Vinicius (Onlife) x Jonatan Mendez (Tiger Ninja)