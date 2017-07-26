Changes made to Brave 8: The Rise of Champions card; Harris to face ‘Cavalheiro’

Brave Combat Federation officials announced today a few changes made to the Brave 8: The Rise of Champions card, set to take place on August 12th in Curitiba, Brazil. Two Welterweight bouts have merged into one as Wendell “Negão” de Oliveira and Carlos Leal were forced to step down from their fights against Rodrigo Cavalheiro and Carlston Harris, respectively. The two heavy-hitters were left without opponents so they’ve agreed to face each other in a main card duel.

Former UFC fighter Wendell “Negão” had family problems that forced him off the Brave 8 card. Carlos Leal is off the card for undisclosed reasons.

Carlston Harris, 30, had a Brave debut to remember as he TKO’d Brazilian Thiago “Monstro” in the co-main event of Brave 3: Battle in Brazil, last March. He comes in with a professional record of 11 wins against 3 losses and is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

His new opponent Rodrigo Cavalheiro will be making his promotional debut, after enjoying spells with Bellator, KSW and Titan FC. The veteran Welterweight, 34, has 20 wins and 6 losses on his resume and won his last two fights.

With these changes, Brave 8: The Rise of Champions carries on with 14 exciting bouts, including two fights for inaugural titles. At Light Heavyweight, local hero Klidson Abreu takes on German undefeated prospect Timo Feucht in the main event. Before that, however, two of Brave’s biggest stars are set to collide as Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine and Englishman Carl Booth face each other with the Welterweight belt on the line.

Brave 8: The Rise of Champions updated fight card:

Main card:

Light Heavyweight: Klidson Abreu (BRA) x Timo Feucht (GER) – Title fight

Welterweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) x Carl Booth (ENG) – Title fight

Welterweight: Carlston Harris (GUI) x Rodrigo Cavalheiro (BRA)

Lightweight: Luan Santiago (BRA) x Eric Barbosa (BRA)

Middleweight: Wagner Silva (BRA) x Christiano Frohlich (BRA)

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Shyudi Yamauchi (BRA) x Werlleson Martins (BRA)

Flyweight: Marcel Adur (BRA) x Ervani Melonio (BRA)

Welterweight: Eduardo Ramon (BRA) x Rogerio Santos (BRA)

Flyweight: Thiago Dela Coleta (BRA) x Jeremy Pacatiw (PHI)

Welterweight: Wellington Turman (BRA) x Sergio de Fátima (BRA)

WelterweightFelipe Alves (BRA) x Diego Gasparetto (BRA)

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (BRA) x Eder de Souza (BRA)

Lightweight: Killys Mota (BRA) x Alan Moziel (BRA)

Amateur bout: Matheus Correa (BRA) x Alisson Murilo (BRA)