COMBATE AMERICAS ANNOUNCES “COMBATE CLÁSICO”

MMA EVENT STREAMING

LIVE ON ESPN3 THURSDAY , JULY 27

NEW YORK – July 18, 2017 – Combate Americas, in conjunction with Relevent Sports, today announced another industry first with its “Combate Clásico” professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) live television event streaming on ESPN3 and via the ESPN app (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) from inside the renowned Mana Wynwood in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, July 27.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN for Combate Clásico” said Combate Americas CEO and UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren. “Combate Clásico is the MMA version of ‘El Clásico,’ with rival fighters from Barcelona and Madrid facing off against each other in our main event.”

In addition to streaming live on ESPN3, “Combate Clásico” will broadcast live on ESPN in Latin America.

The “Combate Clásico” live MMA event will be part of a nearly week-long sports and entertainment extravaganza featuring concerts, parties and other interactive events, beginning with marquee soccer clubs Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain facing off at Hard Rock Stadium on July 26 and culminating with El Clásico Miami on July 29, a meeting between global soccer powers Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona, also at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The match, which marks the clubs’ first meeting in North America and the first outside of Spain since 1982, is part of the International Champions Cup presented by Heineken and aligns the world’s fastest-growing MMA franchise with soccer’s most talked-about event of the year. The International Champions Cup will air on ESPN (English), ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and on ESPN throughout Mexico and Central America July 18 – 30.

Tickets for “Combate Clásico” are on sale at Ticketon.com.

In the main event of a 10-bout affair that kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3, two of the top pound-for-pound fighters representing rival cities in Spain – Tommy “The Spaniard” Aaron (4-2) from Barcelona and Javier Fuentes (9-4) of Madrid – will face off at a catchweight of 160 pounds two days before El Clásico Miami.

The power-punching Aaron, 22, cemented his status as one of the West Coast’s most dangerous prospects with a blistering, first-round knockout win over Austin Wilson last June in Burbank, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fuentes is an aggressive-minded and fast-paced competitor who has earned all of his professional career victories to date by way of (T)KO or submission, including last February’s championship win over Simone “Popina” Botino.

In the “Combate Clásico” co-main event, grappling sensation Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (5-4) of Las Vegas, Nev. battles bitter rival and Judo black belt Vanesa Rico (2-2) of Alicante, Spain in atomweight (105 pounds) action.

Elsewhere on the card, featherweight (145 pounds) attraction Ricky “El Gallero” Palacios (8-1) of Mission, Texas looks to keep his five-fight winning streak alive opposite budding division prospect and Nate Diaz protégé Chris Avila (5-4) of Stockton, Calif.

For more information on El Clásico Miami, fans can visit elclasicomiami.comand internationalchampionscup. com.

ABOUT COMBATE AMERICAS

Combate Americas, LLC. is the first U.S. Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise in history, designed to build Latino fighting champions and serve Hispanic fans, one of the world’s most avid groups of prize fighting enthusiasts. The Combate Americas franchise includes reality TV programming, live events and mobile programming. The company’s CEO, Campbell McLaren, is universally recognized as the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). New York Magazine described McLaren as “the marketing genius behind the UFC” and Yahoo! Sports proclaimed that he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.” With an unprecedented product and a blue-chip ownership and management team, Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era in world championship level MMA competition.

About Relevent Sports

Relevent Sports provides an innovative approach to building a soccer presence in the United States and around the globe. Relevent Sports showcases the best match-ups and tournaments in soccer featuring the top clubs, international teams and players. Since 2013, Relevent Sports has organized the International Champions Cup; the premier preseason tournament featuring the top European clubs with matches in North America, Europe and Asia. Utilizing brand development, grassroots planning, corporate sponsors, and international touring, Relevent Sports promotes and grows the love of soccer worldwide.

About the International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup is the world’s premier summer soccer tournament organized by Relevent Sports, featuring the best clubs from around the world. A staple property of Relevent Sports and RSE Ventures, the International Champions Cup works with leading sponsors such as Heineken, Nike, Orlando, and Ally, among others, to bring the best in soccer to iconic sports venues across North America, Europe and China.

The International Champions Cup has hosted some of the most iconic matchups in the world, including the two most attended soccer matches in U.S. history. First came when Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester United F.C. drew 109,318 fans to Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan. Real Madrid C.F. returned to the “Big House” to take on Chelsea F.C. in front of 105,826 fans, second all-time, as part of the 2016 tournament. The International Champions Cup also has hosted the most attended soccer matches in Minnesota (64,101 at U.S. Bank Stadium) and Ohio (86,641 at Ohio Stadium) state history. In its four-year history, Real Madrid C.F., Manchester United F.C., Juventus F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. have all won installments of the tournament.