“Combate Clasico:” Women’s Grudge Match is on in Miami on July 27!

COMBATE AMERICAS ADDS

KYRA BATARA VS. VANESA RICO ATOMWEIGHT GRUDGE MATCH TO “COMBATE CLÁSICO” ON JULY 27 IN MIAMI Tickets for “Combate Clásico” on sale now

NEW YORK – July 6, 2017 – Combate Americas today announced the highly-anticipated atomweight (105 pounds) showdown pitting grappling sensation Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (5-4) against Judo black belt Vanesa Rico (2-2) at the upcoming “Combate Clásico” 10-bout professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in Miami, Fla., on Thursday, July 27, televised live on Azteca America and ESPN LATAM. Tickets for “Combate Clásico” are on sale online at Ticketon.com. Nearly six months after failing to make weight for her Combate 11 main event, the 22-year-old Batara (5-4) of Las Vegas, Nev., a protégé of jiu-jitsu legend Eddie Bravo, will risk her undefeated record in La Jaula, the Combate Americas cage, at Miami’s Mana Wynwood venue, following a bitter rivalry that continues to intensify on social media. “It’s no secret there’s bad blood between us and I am excited to ‘bring the heat’ to Miami and ignite a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance on such a grand stage,” Batara said. “Being from Las Vegas, I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” Making her U.S. debut, the 36-year-old Rico (2-2) of Alicante, Spain, holds a second-degree black belt in Judo and is a 13-year member of the Spanish national Judo team and former national freestyle wrestling champion. Her two professional MMA career victories to date both came by way of submission. “I was really looking forward to fighting for Combate in February but unfortunately, Kyra robbed me of that chance with her unprofessional behavior by missing weight,” Rico said. “I hope that Kyra comes ready this time because I am very motivated to show the world who I am. I’ve waited so long now to get in the cage at Combate, it’s my time!” The “Combate Clásico” live MMA event will join a nearly week-long extravaganza that begins with a match between marquee soccer clubs Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain at Hard Rock Stadium on July 26 as well as concerts, parties and other interactive events prior to “El Clásico Miami” on July 29. The event will air live in the U.S. on Azteca America and live on ESPN LATAM in Latin America at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. It will also air the following night, Friday, July 28 on TV Azteca in Mexico. Additional matchups for “Combate Clásico” will be announced soon. For more information on El Clásico Miami fans can visit elclasicomiami.com and i nternationalchampionscup.com. # # # ABOUT COMBATE AMERICAS

Combate Americas, LLC. is the first U.S. Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise in history, designed to build Latino fighting champions and serve Hispanic fans, one of the world’s most avid groups of prize fighting enthusiasts. The Combate Americas franchise includes reality TV programming, live events and mobile programming. The company’s CEO, Campbell McLaren, is universally recognized as the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). New York Magazine described McLaren as “the marketing genius behind the UFC” and Yahoo! Sports proclaimed that he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.” With an unprecedented product and a blue-chip ownership and management team, Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era in world championship level MMA competition. ABOUT TV AZTECA

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating two national television networks in Mexico, El trece and Azteca 7, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. TV Azteca affiliates include Azteca US, a broadcast television network focused on the rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic market, and Azteca Web, an Internet company for North American Spanish speakers. ABOUT AZTECA AMERICA’S NETWORK

Azteca America engages Spanish-language viewers by creating unique, passionate and enlightening content that is relevant to the daily lives of our audience. Wholly owned by Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language content in the world, Azteca America complements its Mexican programs with an innovative lineup of shows from third-party producers and distributors to ensure the finest programming for its audience. The company provides tailored, multi-platform advertising solutions for clients seeking to reach the most dynamic consumer group in the country.