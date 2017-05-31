CONFIRMED FIGHT CARD AND BROADCAST DETAILS FOR CAGE WARRIORS 84 IN LONDON

Key information and timings for Friday night’s event at Indigo at The O2

Cage Warriors kicks off a packed summer of MMA on Friday night with Cage Warriors 84 at Indigo at The O2 in London, England.

The main event of the evening will decide the destination of the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight world title as London’s own Nathaniel Wood takes on Swiss submission ace Marko Kovacevic, while the co-main attraction features undefeated Norwegian light-heavyweight star Kenneth Bergh, who takes on experienced Frenchman Norman Paraisy.

The main card also features a battle between two Cage Warriors fan-favourites, as welterweights Brad Wheeler and Matt Inman face off, while rising stars Tom Green and Alexander Jacobsen will go toe to toe in a lightweight clash.

Rounding off the main card is a battle between rival UK middleweight veterans, as Bola Omoyele returns to action against in-form Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick.

In addition to the packed 12-fight card, fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to meet former UFC stars Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy and Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett, as well as former UFC octagon girl and new Cage Warriors ring card girl Edith Labelle.

WHERE TO WATCH

The five-fight main card will be broadcast live from 9pm UK time on the following channels:

UFC Fight Pass: Worldwide

Worldwide BT Sport 2: UK & Ireland

UK & Ireland Viaplay: Scandinavia

Scandinavia Eleven Sports Network: Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore

Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore Sportube.tv: Italy

Italy PPTV: Thailand

Thailand D Sports: India

The preliminary card will be streamed live via The Sport Bible Facebook page.

KEY TIMINGS

Doors open: 5:30pm

Preliminary card first fight: 6:15pm

Meet and greet with Dan Hardy, Brad Pickett and Edith Labelle: 8:15pm-8:45pm

Main card first fight: 9:00pm

CAGE WARRIORS 84 FIGHT CARD Main Card

Nathaniel Wood vs Marko Kovacevic (bantamweight title)

Norman Paraisy vs Kenneth Bergh (light-heavyweight)

Brad Wheeler vs Matt Inman (welterweight)

Tom Green vs Alexander Jacobsen (lightweight)

Bola Omoyele vs Lee Chadwick (middleweight) Preliminary Card

Craig White vs Håkon Foss (welterweight)

Miro Jurkovi? vs James Webb (Middleweight)

Sam Creasey vs Iurie Bejenari (flyweight)

Steve O’Keeffe vs Sean Carter (lightweight)

Marcus Paul vs Martyn Harris (welterweight)

Thomas Robertsen vs Phil Wells (177lb/80kg catchweight)

Darren O’Gorman vs Bryan Creighton (bantamweight)

There are a limited number of tickets still available at: http://bit.ly/CW84tickets