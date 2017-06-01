Cristiano Souza on training with striking legend Andy Souwer: ‘Soaking everything in’
Cristiano Souza on training with striking legend Andy Souwer: ‘Soaking everything in’
Flyweight Cristiano “Pequeno” Souza had an unforgettable Brave debut as he dismantled Mexico’s Cristian Quinonez with a second round TKO in front of his home crowd at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil. As he awaits for another fight, “Pequeno” has been training in the Netherlands with kickboxing legend Andy Souwer, who has won multiple titles and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters ever in the lighter weight divisions.
In Europe to corner his teammate Ariane Lipski, Souza took Souwer up on an offer he made a few years ago. After the Dutch held a seminar at Rasthai Temple, Pequeno’s home gym, he invited some of the fighters to train with him.
“Andy has been great to us. A few years ago we were all learning with him on a seminar at Rasthai and now we’re here training alongside him. This trip has been good for many reasons. It has given me a chance to get to know new cultures and new people, but also the opportunity to train with different fighters, who use different training methods. I feel like I’m growing up a lot as a fighter”, said “Pequeno”, who claims that training with Souwer isn’t just about striking.
“He’s been doing MMA for a while now too, so we train wrestling and jiu-jitsu at his gym as well. The Dutch are known for their kickboxing, but I’m also learning a lot in other disciplines. I’m just trying to soak everything I’m seeing”, commented the Brazilian, who has a professional record of seven wins and only one defeat.
BraveCF® is a truly global sports brand and the largest MMA event in the region. With its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has offices in Ireland, India, and Brazil. BraveCF® events are broadcasted around the world. KHKTV® delivers original content including exclusive live events, thousands of fights, and combat sports events on demand. Visit bravefights.com