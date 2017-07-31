Daniel Cormier speaks out after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier took a devastating loss to Jon Jones last night at UFC 214 and fans saw the emotion he had after losing the title. Many people do not understand the sacrifices and hard work it takes to be a champion and will never understand the emotion that Daniel Cormier felt after losing the title. Check out DC’s recent statement…

“First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason. I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It’s a fist fight and things happen. Dana White and the @ufc, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and JacksonWink. Love you all. I’ll see you soon. DC”