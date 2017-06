Darrin “Don’t touch my Purse” Bentley scores a 8 SECOND KNOCKOUT at Organized Chaos XII

Darrin Bentley stepped up on short notice to take on Adam “bathwater” Pollman for the vacant GFA Lightweight Title at Organized Chaos XII in Topeka, Kansas. Bentley is riding a 2 fight win streak and scored this huge highlight reel knockout to become the champion… Check it out.



Adam Pollman vs. Darrin Bentley by mmaintheheartland