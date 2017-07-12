Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Cris Williams and Sidney Outlaw

Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Cris Williams and Sidney Outlaw

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is going coast to coast for this show. We start on the west coast in Portland with a highly touted fighter Cris “Sunshine” Williams. Williams is a heading to the “Slammer” at Rumble At The Roseland 93 July 22nd as a Pro to face another former FCFF amateur champion and his toughest test in Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson. Next we are heading back east to talk with one of the countries top prospect Sidney “DA GUN” Outlaw . This young man was off like a rocket after an impressive amateur career. Than in late 2015 he hit a hurdle with back to back losses. Since then he has only seemed to get better and more focused on his development . That has really paid off as he will be on next weeks DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES 2. I for one am really excited about this line up on the show.

Join us every Wednesday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

