Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Jaime Alvarez and TJ Cook

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is heading to Florida to meet two PRO fighters that Dr. Paulie Gloves turn me on to. First up is 6-1 Jaime Alvarez, one of the top Flyweights in the country. You might remeber him from TUF: Team Benavidez vs Team Cejudo. TJ Cook will be next up. Some of you will know the name and some will come to as he is making a run at the top again. This time he starts at RFC 40 July 21 for the Florida State Light Heavyweight Title I for one am looking forward to this show. Make sure you join us for this one.

