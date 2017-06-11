Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Micah Terrill and Nah-shon Burrell

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is heading to Philadelphia to talk with Xtreme Caged Combat 28 main event fighters this week. First up is Micah Terrill, a who is on a four fight win streak and picking up 5 of his last 6. He will be facing a gritty fighter in Nah-shon Burrell. With Burrell winning four of his last six this fight could help move one of the two fighters to a bigger payday. Do not forget the three WMMA matches and with even more strong matches on tap we will see a great night of fights at #XCC28

Xtreme Caged Combat 28

Friday 06.23.2017 at 07:30 PM ET

The National Guard Armory

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States



