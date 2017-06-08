EFC 60 This Saturday at Sibaya… IT’S FIGHT WEEK!

HISTORIC EFC 60 EVENT GOES DOWN THIS SATURDAY

The first EFC women’s champion will be crowned and an epic trilogy battle preludes… IT’S FIGHT WEEK!

All eyes are on the golden coastal city of Durban this weekend for the sold-out event which is headlined by the very first EFC women’s championship bout, ‘Mad Dog’ Lino versus ‘Demolition’ Jacqui. Watch the countdown to the highly anticipated EFC 60 headlining clash here: https://youtu.be/NB0fCTkZ-NY.

Just ahead of the main event, the action filled fight card also sees two MMA icons collide for the third time as Martin van Staden takes-on Leon Mynhardt. See the Countdown to their epic trilogy bout here: https://youtu.be/T5d4qD4vjAU.

Place your bets on these and all the night’s fights at South Africa’s leading sports book BetXchange.com now!

MAIN CARD LINE-UP

Lino versus Trosee

Van Staden versus Mynhardt

A. Hassan versus Masunyane

Roodman versus Meintjes

Cutendana versus M. De Beer

PRELIM CARD LINE-UP

Mdlalose versus Joshua

Mnikathi versus Manengela

Y. Hassan versus Fleming

Mndebela versus Mikixi

Moodley versus R. De Beer

De La Rey versus Richards

Octavio versus De Vries

As fight night continues to get closer and tensions mount, stay tuned to Lino, Trosee, van Staden and Mynhardt with the EFC 60 Engaged series. You can watch the full series and other EFC 60 related videos here: http://efcww.com/2rUwAsI.