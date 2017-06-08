EFC 60 This Saturday at Sibaya… IT’S FIGHT WEEK!
|HISTORIC EFC 60 EVENT GOES DOWN THIS SATURDAY
|The first EFC women’s champion will be crowned and an epic trilogy battle preludes… IT’S FIGHT WEEK!
|All eyes are on the golden coastal city of Durban this weekend for the sold-out event which is headlined by the very first EFC women’s championship bout, ‘Mad Dog’ Lino versus ‘Demolition’ Jacqui. Watch the countdown to the highly anticipated EFC 60 headlining clash here: https://youtu.be/NB0fCTkZ-NY.
|Just ahead of the main event, the action filled fight card also sees two MMA icons collide for the third time as Martin van Staden takes-on Leon Mynhardt. See the Countdown to their epic trilogy bout here: https://youtu.be/T5d4qD4vjAU.
|MAIN CARD LINE-UP
Lino versus Trosee
Van Staden versus Mynhardt
A. Hassan versus Masunyane
Roodman versus Meintjes
Cutendana versus M. De Beer
|PRELIM CARD LINE-UP
Mdlalose versus Joshua
Mnikathi versus Manengela
Y. Hassan versus Fleming
Mndebela versus Mikixi
Moodley versus R. De Beer
De La Rey versus Richards
Octavio versus De Vries
|As fight night continues to get closer and tensions mount, stay tuned to Lino, Trosee, van Staden and Mynhardt with the EFC 60 Engaged series. You can watch the full series and other EFC 60 related videos here: http://efcww.com/2rUwAsI.
|EFC 60: Lino vs Trosee 2, presented by BetXchange.com takes place on Saturday 10 June 2017 at Sibaya, Durban. Tickets are sold out, and the 5 main card bouts will be broadcast live on kwesesports.com (Sub-Saharan Africa), Kwesé Free Sports 1 (Kenya & Rwanda) and live in South Africa on SABC 3 starting at 21:00 (CAT). Full broadcast details available on efcworldwide.com.
