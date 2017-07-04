ELEVEN SPORTS AND CAGE WARRIORS JOIN FORCES FOR BELGIUM EVENT

Saturday 25 November 2017

The MMA event, which will be the first Cage Warriors event held outside the UK and Ireland in 2017, will take place in the Lotto Arena in Antwerp. Cage Warriors 89 will include a mix of local and European fighting talent, giving the Belgian MMA fans the opportunity to watch the best MMA action on the continent.

ELEVEN SPORTS will also carry the event exclusively live, not only in Belgium, but also in Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore and Taiwan after a multi-year agreement was struck at the start of 2017 to ensure every Cage Warriors match would be shown across all of ELEVEN’s markets in Europe and Asia.

“This is a great opportunity for Belgian MMA fans to watch the international stars of Cage Warriors”, says Danny Menken, Group Managing Director, ELEVEN SPORTS. “The agreement shows our desire to invest in and promote the MMA scene. It is also perfectly aligned to our strategy to work together with rightsholders with a view to organising events in our markets, bringing fans to the heart of the action.”

“We’re delighted to take our broadcast partnership with ELEVEN SPORTS to a new level with our debut event in Belgium”, says Casimir Knight, CEO of Warriors Development Agency, parent company of Cage Warriors. “We always deliver great MMA action and top production values, wherever we host our events, and can’t wait to give the Belgian fight fans their first taste of live MMA, Cage Warriors-style.”