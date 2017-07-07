Erosa puts lightweight crown on the line at CageSport 46

Erosa vs. McIntyre one of two title fights at Emerald Queen Casino

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 6, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – Julian “Juicy J” Erosa will make the second defense of his CageSport Lightweight championship when he squares off against challenger Bobby McIntyre in the main event of CageSport 46 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, July 15.

A successful defense for Erosa, who captured the title on Feb. 25 with a first-round submission of Justin Harrington, would give the Yakima fighter his 20th career victory and move him a step closer to returning to the UFC.

Erosa/McIntyre is one of two title bouts on the card as Journey Newson and Anthony Zender will clash for the vacant CageSport Bantamweight championship.

Both title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The card will also feature six undercard bouts.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m.Doors open at 6 p.m.

“Training has been great as usual, staying sharp and picking up new techniques, honestly,” Erosa said. “The next 10 days will be just staying in shape and making sure the weight is on point, and to not get injured.”

Erosa (19-4) has been on a tear over the last 14 months, collecting a 4-1 record in five bouts with his only setback coming in a controversial loss by decision to Paddy Pimblett in London for Pimblett’s Cage Warriors featherweight championship.

Erosa, a cast member on UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter 22, rebounded from the setback to win the CageSport Lightweight crown. He made his first defense on April 22 by knocking Harrington out in the first round of their rematch.

“Julian has never looked better than he has in his last two fights,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “He’s looked stronger and quicker. He’s determined to get back to the UFC and he’s definitely put in the work to accomplish that.”

Erosa is 9-2 over his last 11 fights with his only other defeat coming to Teruto Ishihara at UFC 196 – McGregor vs. Diaz. He made his UFC debut on Dec. 11, 2015 by defeating Marcin Wrzosek on the undercard of UFC – The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale.

Despite hailing from Yakima, Erosa has developed quite the home field advantage in Tacoma.

In 14 career fights at the Emerald Queen Casino, beginning with his professional debut on Oct. 2, 2010 when he scored a victory by first-round KO, Erosa has a 12-2 record at the venue and is the only fighter in history to be a three-time CageSport champion as his resume also sports a pair of CageSport Featherweight title reigns.

“The (Emerald) Queen feels like home to me,” Erosa said. “I’ve fought there so many times and everyone from over there knows me including my fans, so it’s super comfortable for me to fight there.”

This will mark McIntyre’s third attempt at claiming a CageSport crown. He lost to Justin Harrington on Sept. 26, 2015 after controlling the bout for much of the opening round, then came up short in his bid against Bryan Nuro for the CageSport Interim Lightweight title on Dec. 17, 2016.

“I haven’t even watched a single fight of his,” Erosa said about McIntyre. “He beat Austin Springer (in his last fight). That’s really the only thing I know about him and that’s impressive.”

CageSport 46 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

CageSport 46 – Saturday, July 15, 2017

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Co-Main Events – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Julian Erosa (19-4) vs. Bobby McIntyre (5-4)

CageSport Bantamweight Championship

Journey Newson (5-1) vs. Anthony Zender (8-9)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

180-pounds: Nick Coughran (1-5) vs. Jorge Cordoba (5-4)

145-pounds: Bryce Walden (debut) vs. Armando Best (1-5)

171-pounds: Steve Vasquez (debut) vs. TBD

136-pounds: Jose Hernandez (2-2) vs. Eric Higoanna (7-2)

156-pounds: Tyrone Henderson (3-2) vs. Wyatt Gonzalez (0-2)

*One additional bout TBD

