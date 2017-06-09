Erosa to Defend Title at CageSport 46

Lightweight and bantamweight championships on the line at Emerald Queen Casino

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 9, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – CageSport MMA returns to the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, July 15when Brian Halquist Productions presents CageSport 46.

A pair of championship title fights will headline the nine-bout card.

Julian “Juicy J” Erosa will make the second defense of his CageSport Lightweight title when he faces Bobby McIntyre, while Journey Newson and Anthony Zender square off for the vacant CageSport Bantamweight championship.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Erosa (19-4) recaptured the lightweight crown by defeating titlist Justin Harrington by first-round submission on Feb. 25.The two met in a rematch on April 22 with Erosa besting Harrington for a second time, winning by first-round TKO.

A native of Yakima, Wash., Erosa was a finalist on UFC’S The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber. He defeated Marcin Wrzosek on the UFC – The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale on Dec. 11, 2015 before losing to Teruto Ishihara on the undercard of UFC 196 – McGregor vs. Diaz.

“There was so much energy in the building the last two times Julian fought at the Emerald Queen. He brings that big-fight atmosphere every time he steps into the cage,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “We know Julian’s ultimate goal is to get back to the UFC, and based on his last two performances it shouldn’t take him too much longer to achieve that. He looked very impressive in his two wins against Harrington.”

McIntyre is no stranger to the CageSport title scene. He challenged Harrington for the lightweight title in 2015, losing by submission in a thrilling bout he controlled from the start.

While Erosa and McIntyre will be facing each other for the first time, Newson and Zender met at CageSport 43 in December with Newson (5-1) winning by third-round Guillotine choke. It is the only blemish on Zender’s record over his last nine fights.

The loss snapped Zender’s seven-bout winning streak. He rebounded from that setback, however, defeating Sean Gee by decision in his last bout at CageSport 44.

“The first fight between them was a battle,” Halquist said. “It deserved a rematch and having a title on the line makes it that much more interesting of a fight.”

“Zender almost didn’t make it back on a CageSport show,” Halquist continued. “Anthony was 0-8 when his coach, Brian Johnson, first contacted me about putting him on the show again. I’ve always had a great relationship with Brian Johnson (owner of the Academy of Brian Johnson) as he has been someone I’ve really counted on regarding MMA. He runs an incredible amateur promotion. He called and said that this is the best 0-8 guy ever, and he was right! CageSport eventually booked Zender on the show and he has since went 5-1 on CageSport shows. I’ve always trusted Johnson’s word and he was spot on. Zender has really developed and certainly deserves this title shot.”

Both championship bouts will be five rounds.

Highlighting the undercard will be a 126-pound contest between Eric Higaonna (7-2) and veteran Ryan Hollis, who has 12 career victories on his resume.

CageSport 46 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

CageSport 46 – Saturday, July 15, 2017

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Co-Main Events – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Julian Erosa (19-4) vs. Bobby McIntyre (5-4)

CageSport Bantamweight Championship

Journey Newson (5-1) vs. Anthony Zender (8-9)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

126-pounds: Eric Higaonna (7-2) vs. Ryan Hollis (12-11)

180-pounds: Nick Coughran (1-5) vs. TBD

145-pounds: Bryce Walden (debut) vs. Armando Best (1-5)

171-pounds: Steve Vasquez (debut) vs. Emil Kerimov (debut)

135-pounds: Jose Hernandez (2-2) vs. Derrick Bartlemay (1-0)

156-pounds: Tony Solis (1-1) vs. Marco Garcia (debut)

ABOUT BRIAN HALQUIST

Brian Halquist Productions is the Northwest premiere fight promotion company creator of the famed “Battle at the Boat” boxing series promoting more than 19 years and over 150 fights at the Emerald Queen Casino. BHP has also built the largest professional MMA series on the USA’s west coast with “Cage Sport MMA” nearing more than 50 fights. Brian Halquist Productions has promoted events for ESPN, ShowTime and HBO and featured on Showtime’s historic boxing event in St Lucia, West Indies. Brian Halquist Productions has been promoting fights and concerts for over 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.