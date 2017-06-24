Eryk Anders and Roberto Sanchez Crowned LFA Champions on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 14
Here are the highlights from tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 14 where two new LFA champions were crowned. In the main event, Eryk Anders (8-0) and Brendan Allen (7-2) delivered a five-round slug-fest, with Anders, a former Alabama football star, winning the inaugural LFA middleweight title by unanimous decision.
In the co-main event, Roberto Sanchez (7-0) caught fellow undefeated prospect Jerome Rivera (7-1) in an armbar in the third round to win the inaugural LFA flyweight belt.
Other highlights include:
Colbey Northcutt (0-1), sister of UFC fighter and Legacy Fighting Championship alum Sage Northcutt, and Courtney King (1-0) made their pro MMA debuts tonight, with Courtney King winning by TKO after the referee stopped the fight in the second round.
Strawweight Maycee Barber (1-0) kicked off the night submitting Itzel Esquivel (2-1) with an armbar in the first round.
Official LFA 14 Results
- Main Event – Middleweight Title Fight – Eryk Anders (8-0) defeated Brendan Allen (7-2) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
- Co-Main Event – Flyweight Title Fight – Roberto Sanchez (7-0) submitted Jerome Rivera (7-1) with an amrbar at 3:41 in round three.
- Middleweight Fight – Danny Orr (5-1) defeated Noel Ligon (5-2) via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
- Bantamweight Fight – Dulani Perry (4-0) out-punched Dave Acosta (5-2) to win by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Featherweight Fight – Courtney King (1-0) defeated Colbey Northcutt (0-1) by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:27 in round two.
- Strawweight Fight – Maycee Barber (1-0) submits Itzel Esquivel (2-1) with an armbar at 3:52 in round one