Eryk Anders and Roberto Sanchez Crowned LFA Champions on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 14

Here are the highlights from tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 14 where two new LFA champions were crowned. In the main event, Eryk Anders (8-0) and Brendan Allen (7-2) delivered a five-round slug-fest, with Anders, a former Alabama football star, winning the inaugural LFA middleweight title by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Roberto Sanchez (7-0) caught fellow undefeated prospect Jerome Rivera (7-1) in an armbar in the third round to win the inaugural LFA flyweight belt.

Full highlights from tonight’s broadcast are available to embed here: http://bit.ly/LFA14_ Highlights

Photos for media use are available to download here (credit Mike Jackson/Legacy Fighting Alliance): http://bit.ly/ LFA14_Photos

Other highlights include:

Colbey Northcutt (0-1), sister of UFC fighter and Legacy Fighting Championship alum Sage Northcutt, and Courtney King (1-0) made their pro MMA debuts tonight, with Courtney King winning by TKO after the referee stopped the fight in the second round.

Strawweight Maycee Barber (1-0) kicked off the night submitting Itzel Esquivel (2-1) with an armbar in the first round.

Official LFA 14 Results