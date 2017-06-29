Eternal MMA and Reign Fighting are bullets locked into the chamber of the WSOF-GC and set to fire on the Gold Coast Saturday July 8th.

Eternal MMA and Reign Fighting are bullets locked into the chamber of the WSOF-GC and set to fire on the Gold Coast Saturday July 8th. As broadcast partners, WSOF-GC are projecting the domestic fighters of Australia onto the world-stage and providing unprecedented coverage and exposure for many. The twin promotions are moving with the pedal to the floor, having held four promotions across three metropolitan areas on opposing sides of the country and developing more content and fights for the fastest growing fan base in the world.

Eternal MMA 26 presents: WSOF-GC 6 Australia on July 8th is an Eternal event with the card being promoted via WSOF-GC as a vehicle for the promotion and generating mass international attention. The main event is a clash of veterans as former lightweight champ Greg “The Tarantula” Atzori faces down the always active and forever dangerous Brentin Mumford in a fight where both lads have a finishing rate over the 75% mark.

The much-lauded super-fight between promotional welterweight champions is the spiritual main attraction for some and rightly so, as Perth’s Jack Della looks to retain his Reign Fighting title against Eternal champion Ty Duncan and vice versa in a winner-take-all super fight. Jack swings for the chin and Ty is a grappling fans dream, with some of the most aggressive fight ending man-handling on display.

Always being one for having the fighter’s best interests at heart, promoter Cam O’Neill has designed an amateur welterweight tournament with 3 fights lined up for the WSOF-GC card and one fight spilling over onto the following card of Reign Fighting 4. The winners of the tourney can expect no gifted amateur title shots, no undue champions obligations, and only similar – or greater – prestige to the tournament champion who will go on to achieve a sponsorship with FightLife, one of Australia’s premier suppliers of fight equipment and gear. The tournament format will provide a sink-or-swim gauntlet that gives the semi-pro fighters purpose and direction as they train and prepare for a chance at funnel for professional success.

Check the official Eternal MMA Facebook page for in depth information about the young up and coming scrappers in the tournament here: https://www.facebook.com/EternalMMA/

To all fighters; professional, amateur, debutant or champion, the fighter of the year tally is still adding up, which rewards the most active and effective fighters as points are applied the more frequently fights are finished.

Eternal MMA 26 presents: WSOF-GC takes place at the Southport Sharks on the 8th of July and can be seen via www.themmaworldcup.com anywhere you might be in the