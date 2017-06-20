Fans Invited to Bellator Nation Rally & Bellator NYC Weigh-Ins Inside The Theater at MSG on Friday, June 23

June 19, 2017

FANS INVITED TO BELLATOR NATION RALLY AND BELLATOR NYC: SONNEN VS. SILVA WEIGH-INS INSIDE THE THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON FRIDAY, JUNE 23

PLUS, A CHANCE TO WIN CAGESIDE TICKETS

Los Angeles – Ahead of Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, fans are invited to the first ever Bellator Nation Rally on Friday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET inside the Theater at Madison Square Garden. Members of the Bellator Nation will have the opportunity to meet with MMA legends Randy Couture and Dan Henderson, current Bellator heavyweight Cheick Kongo, as well as Bellator personalities, including Mike Goldberg and the Bellator Ring Girls. The event is FREE and OPEN to the public. Space is limited, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Additionally, prizes, including two cageside tickets to Bellator NYC, will be given away to fans in attendance.

At 6 p.m. ET, fans are also invited to be a part of the Bellator NYC and Bellator 180 weigh-ins inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden, as the fighters take the scale and square off for the final time prior to entering the cage on Saturday night. The event is FREE and OPEN to the public.

One of the most recognizable MMA fighters of all time, Hall of Famer Randy Couture transitioned nicely into the entertainment world after his fighting career, starring in several television shows and movies, including The Expendables movie franchise and Dancing with the Stars. Inside the cage, Couture was a fearless underdog, often defeating men with great size advantages. “The Natural” was a multi-time heavyweight and multi-time light heavyweight champion in the UFC.

Dan Henderson, known simply as “Hendo,” is one of the most feared one-punch strikers in all of MMA and put away many opponents with his “H-Bomb” overhand right. A former PRIDE and STRIKEFORCE champion, Henderson owns notable wins over Michael Bisping, Fedor Emelianenko, “Shogun” Rua and Wanderlei Silva. Now retired, Henderson also represented the U.S. during the 1992 and 1996 Olympics as a member of the Greco-Roman wrestling teams.

Since joining the Bellator MMA fray in 2013, Cheick Kongo, a French-born kickboxer, has strung together an impressive run that has seen him emerge victorious in nine of 11 contests, including five consecutive victories. With 39 career fights under his belt, “The Darkness” has tallied 27 wins as a professional, including 12 by way of knockout. Kongo most recently handed Augusto Sakai the first loss of his professional career at Bellator 179 in London.

Mike Goldberg, set to make his Bellator broadcast debut at Bellator NYC and Bellator 180, is best known for his 20 plus years of play-by-play work in professional MMA and trademark calls that made him popular with fans around the globe. In addition to his two decades in mixed martial arts, he has broadcast every major sport at the network level, most notably his 900 games in the NHL, both nationally and with the Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings. He has also hosted entertainment shows, including Shaq Vs. A graduate of Miami (Ohio) University, Goldberg now resides in Phoenix, Ariz.

Please visit Bellator.com and BellatorNYC.com for upcoming event information.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Card (Pay-Per-View):

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)

Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (Debut) vs. Zach Freeman (8-2)

Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Card (SPIKE):

Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (22-5)

Featherweight Bout: James Gallagher (6-0) vs. Chinzo Machida (5-2)

Welterweight Bout: Neiman Gracie (5-0) vs. Dave Marfone (5-2)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Heather Hardy (Debut) vs. Alice Yauger (4-5)

Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Preliminary Card (Bellator.com):

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Grebb (3-1) vs. Bradley Desir (9-5)

